National

PTA conducts QoS surveys for Fixed-Line Broadband in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP):The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has successfully conducted Quality of Service (QoS) surveys for fixed-line broadband services across 26 major cities of Pakistan, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
According to a news release, these surveys, carried out during the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2024, aimed to assess the performance of Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) and ensure delivery of high-quality internet services to users.
The survey findings indicate that most BSPs are meeting key performance indicators (KPIs) such as Network Availability, Network Latency, and Jitter.
However, several BSPs showed underperformance in the critical area of Bandwidth Utilization, which can negatively impact user experience, particularly during peak usage hours. PTA has instructed these operators to implement corrective actions to improve their QoS.
PTA remains committed to enhancing broadband service standards nationwide. The comprehensive QoS survey results for Q3 and Q4 2024 are available on PTA’s official website for public access:
https://www.pta.gov.pk/category/qos-survey-of-fixed-line-broadband-service-providers-2020-1403945254-2023-05-30
