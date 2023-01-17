PTA conducts 72 QoS surveys to measure quality of CMOs services

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) has carried out 72 independent Quality of Service (QoS surveys and network optimization exercises in different cities of Pakistan to measure the performance and quality of the operators.

According to an annual report of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the authority conducted a nationwide CMOs’ QoS benchmarking campaign in January-February 2022 to resolve user complaints and determine the quality of CMOs.

Using the Network Performance Score (NPS) methodology, testing was carried out on approximately 4,522 kilometers covering five cities, four towns, and four motorways and highways.

During the campaign, 15,427 voice calls, 17,608 fixed-size downloads, 16,670 fixed-size uploads, 5,651 capacity downloads, 5,668 capacity uploads, 15,300 SM Apps, 10,230 video streaming, 499,638 latencies, 82,192 web browsing tests were simultaneously performed while testing the networks with devices operating in 4G mode.