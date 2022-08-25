PTA chairman urges consumers to report fraudulent calls to avoid scams

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) on Thursday urged the cellular mobile users to immediately report fraudulent calls/sms to their service provider to avoid scams.

“If no response is received from the service provider, the complainant may contact the authority to take further legal action ,” he said while addressing a conference here with the theme “Consumers First”.

Bajwa said the PTA was cognizant of the telecom consumers’ needs and was taking every step to facilitate them in resolving their issues.

He said organizing the consumer conference was yet another serious effort by the PTA to take consumer feedback directly from the public.

The authority was working to improve the consumer satisfaction levels against the resolution of their problems, he added.

Head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi said the conference provided an excellent opportunity to directly obtain consumer feedback especially on the issues the public was facing.

He mentioned the recent measures undertaken by the PTA such as opt out/ unsubscribing mechanisms for unsolicited/telemarketing messages.

He noted that the government was working with the stakeholders in light of the Prime Minister’s vision of the digital economy to ensure the convenience of the people.

Citizen data privacy law would also be enacted in the near future which would ensure unprecedented data protection of citizens and businesses, he remarked.

Speaking at the occasion, Member (Compliance & Enforcement) PTA, Dr Khawar Sidique Khokhar highlighted that the PTA, being a progressive regulator with reconciliatory approach, had improved consumer experience and facilitated industry progress.

Chief Execute Officer Universal Service Fund (USF) Pakistan, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary apprised the audience about USF projects and highlighted its efforts in eliminating digital disparities in urban and rural areas.

Representatives from Jazz and PTCL gave an overview on the current telecom industry landscape and initiatives undertaken to provide quality service, respectively.

Director General Consumer Protection Division (CPD), Abdul Samad and DG Enforcement, Brig. Muhammad Shuaib from PTA gave an overview on consumer complaints received to the PTA and initiatives undertaken with regards to Quality of Service, illegal SIMs etc, respectively.

Representatives from Consumer rights groups – Mian Irfan Akram, Punjab Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan (CAP) and Kamal Zada, Program Coordinator, Consumer Rights Commission of Pak (CRCP) appreciated PTA for its focus on consumer issues.

They expressed the hope that the PTA and telecom industry will resolve core problems, such as quality of service, faced by users.

A live question-and-answer session was also held with the audience which included members of the public.

The representatives of IT & telecom industry, consumer rights groups and the public also attended the event.