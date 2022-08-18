PTA, A4A1 workshop underscores importance of Gender Inclusion in ICTs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI) on Thursday organised a Digital Gender Sensitization workshop that focused on gender inclusion in ICTs and facilitating digital empowerment of women in Pakistan.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) IT&T Mohsin Mushtaq was the chief guest on this occasion whereas Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa; Member C&E PTA Dr Khawar Sidique Khokhar, senior officers from Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), CEOs of USF, Ignite, Jazz and representatives from mobile operators & members of international organizations, and civil society attended the event, a news release said.

Speaking at the event, the chief guest appreciated PTA’s proactive and inclusive approach towards digital gender connectivity. He said that Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) were engaging with global and regional organizations for improving digital gender gap in Pakistan.

At the event, Chairman PTA said that PTA was committed to ensure access to all and improve digital gender inclusion in ICTs in Pakistan. It is striving to develop a digital strategy that brings together key stakeholders of gender mainstreaming in Pakistan.

The highlight of the event was the session on ‘Women Leading the Tech’ chaired by Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan, Rahat Kunain Hassan and eminent Pakistani female leaders as panelists. The panelists included: Founder & CEO, Katalyst Labs, Jehan Ara; Country Head – Code for Pakistan, Samina Rizwan; Executive Director, Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE), Ms. Fajer Rabia Pasha and CEO National Forum of Women with Disabilities in Pakistan (NFWWD), Abia Akram. The panelists stressed on creating conducive environment that give women the support to excel and consequently propel the growth of the entire technology ecosystem.

UNESCO Consultant presented on robust strategy development for digital inclusion. During the workshop, emphasis was given on inclusive policy reforms and multisectoral collaborations towards the objective of bridging the digital gender divide.