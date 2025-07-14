PSX crossing 135,000 points reflects business community’s confidence in economy: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed pleasure over the Pakistan Stock Exchange crossing a historic level of 135,000 points, saying that it reflected the confidence of the business community in Pakistan’s economy.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the current positive economic indicators showed the government’s policies moving in the right direction.

He said that providing a conducive environment to the business community was the government’s priority.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the country had embarked on the path to economic growth after achieving stability.

He said that the government was working tirelessly for the country’s development and public welfare.