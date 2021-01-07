Provision of relief to masses top priority of PTI govt : Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (APP): Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday the provision of relief to the people of Pakistan was the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

This he said during a visit to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics here, where he was given a detailed briefing on the fluctuations in the prices of essential commodities.

Shibli Faraz said in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, work on “Centralized Data Collection” had started for the first time. Accurate and integrated data keeping in mind ground realities helped in decision making in all fields of life.

Each ministry should have its own data collection system linked to centralized data, the information minister remarked.

He opined that integrated data would provide information on demand, supply, production, reserves, import and export targets, whereas bar coding would also help in curbing smuggling.

Shibli Faraz said integrated data played a key role in transparency and good governance while making administrative matters more efficient.

Every method, including technological manpower should be used to obtain integrated data, he added.

The minister said the performance of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics was impressive. As a teamwork, weekly and monthly monitoring reports on price fluctuations in the general market of essential commodities were helpful in policy making, he added.

The minister urged the Statistics Division to further enhance the capabilities of its workers in line with the latest requirements.