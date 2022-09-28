Provision of quality healthcare, complete rehabilitation of flood victims top priority: Qadir Patel

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel Wednesday said that provision of quality healthcare facilities and complete rehabilitation of flood affectees are among top priorities of the government.

As many as 48 medical camps were being established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, he said while speaking to PTV news channel.

The government had increased the number of special medical camps in the flood-affected areas in order to prevent infectious diseases, he said, all basic health facilities including medicines, vaccination of children were being made available in the medical camps.

Abdul Qadir Patel informed that 16 health camps were established in 8 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 health camps were organized in two districts of Punjab, 14 health camps were organized in 7 districts of Balochistan. As many as14 health camps were organized in 10 districts of Sindh.

Minister of Health said that a total of 5574 patients have been provided with medical assistance, in which 1084 children less five years of age have been given medical assistance.

Over 625 children were administrated polio drops in flood-hit areas of the country, he said, adding, safety and well being of our country men comes first and we will not left them alone till the complete

rehabilitated of flood affectees.

Replying a query, he reassured that government would utilize all available resources to assist the flood victims for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the flood affected areas.