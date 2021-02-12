LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the provision of quality and affordable healthcare facilities to masses, especially the downtrodden and social protection, was the foremost priority of the present government.

As the health and education sectors were neglected in the past, the health system became ineffective and badly hurt the poor in particular, he added.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review progress regarding the provision of universal health insurance in Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor to PM Shehzad Akbar, Special Assistant to PM Malik Ameen Aslam, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hasham Jawan Bakht, Special Assistant to CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officers were in attendance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the health card will not only provide the common man with healthcare protection, from which he remained deprived over the last 70 years, but will also bring about revolutionary and durable change in health system.

Assuring all possible cooperation of the federal government, he directed for continuous monitoring for the achievement of targets, set for universal health insurance in the province.

The meeting was apprised about the progress made so far after Punjab cabinet’s approval for the provision of universal health insurance to 100 percent population of the province by the end of current year.

Giving a detailed briefing to the participant on the feasibility of Sehat Sahulat Programme, budget estimates and phase-wise implementation, the meeting was told that under a short-term plan, the provision of health card will be ensured in seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions.

Whereas by December 2021, 100% population of Punjab would be provided with the healthcare facilities under the universal health insurance, it was told.