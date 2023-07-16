Provision of NFC share imperative for economic development of Balochistan: Zubaida Jalal

QUETTA, Jul 16 (APP):Member of the National Assembly, Zubaida Jalal has said that the provision of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award is imperative for the economic development of the province and to bring it up to the level of other provinces.

Talking to members of the business community here on Sunday, she expressed that the federal government has acknowledged Balochistan’s backwardness but failed to effectively address the issues and lift the people out of poverty, said a news release.

The main reason for the poverty and backwardness of Balochistan is the lack of funds and not enough share in the NFC Award, despite the fact that Balochistan constitutes half of Pakistan,” she explained.

She said that the provision of security for half of Pakistan is a huge challenge, and the province spends 40 per cent of its resources on maintaining law and order.

“We are asserting our rights in accordance with the law and the Constitution while remaining within our means. We ought not to be found in some unacceptable light said Jalal and added, “We are also demanding our right, and every province demands its right.”

She said that the Iranian diesel and petroleum exchange at the boundary is being facilitated to guarantee the continuation of individuals’ jobs, empowering them to keep their ovens consuming in their homes. This action was taken to try not to deny our kin of work until we can give them elective wellsprings of occupation.

She said there were few government jobs and no industries in Balochistan. If people remain unemployed, they may fall prey to the propaganda of anti-state elements.

She also said that the provincial government should also devise a plan to generate their own funds after being given the provincial autonomy to implement provincial taxes in different ways and indulge the world bank in different economic-based projects.

Similarly, the Balochistan Board of Investment (BBOIT) should launch the incentive model for the investors of one window facility with the support of the Pakistan Army interim of security.

As Balochistan have ample mineral opportunities also potential in corporate agriculture farming which needs to be tapped with the attractive business and investment plan through BBOIT; she added.