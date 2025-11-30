Provision of equal health facilities, key priority of govt: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the protection of health is a fundamental civil right and providing equal opportunities for prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care especially to vulnerable and marginalized groups, remained a priority of the government.

In a message on World AIDS Day, he said Pakistan joined the international community in reaffirming, with a strong voice, its resolve to eliminate major challenges such as AIDS to public health and to ensure protection from this disease for all.

In this context, he said the federal government, in collaboration with provincial governments, is committed to ensuring that initiatives at the local level yield meaningful results.

This year, the day was being observed under the theme “Overcoming Barriers and Changing the Attitude Towards AIDS.”

This theme highlighted the importance of confronting new challenges with renewed determination, he said, adding it reminded them that despite obstacles, diseases, difficulties and social inequalities, their commitment to protecting the health, dignity and respect of all citizens should remain unwavering.

The HIV epidemic, he said, while testing the effectiveness and performance of health systems worldwide, also reminded them to formulate comprehensive strategies to combat this disease and further strengthen their health systems.

The prime minister opined that transforming public response and attitudes toward this disease was extremely important.

In this regard, ensuring access to treatment, adopting modern medical facilities and promoting cooperation at the community level could help change societal attitudes towards HIV/AIDS, he added.

“While the government’s focus remains on strengthening the efficiency of the health system and ensuring its reach to all citizens, it is equally essential to listen to the voices of people affected by HIV,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Eliminating stigma associated with this disease and ending discriminatory attitudes toward affected individuals was an urgent societal need, he stressed. The prime minister said through compassion, innovation in the health system and investment in its improvement, they could strengthen, diversify and enhance their collective response to HIV.

Despite advancements in the health sector, particularly in AIDS treatment, he said there remained immense room for improvement in public-level diagnosis, access to treatment and community awareness.

“We must collectively confront these challenges with empathy and seriousness,” he added.

He further emphasized that priority measures to eliminate AIDS included improving access to treatment for high-risk groups, ending gender-based discrimination, preventing parent-to-child transmission of HIV, ensuring safe blood supplies for patients and reducing its spread among people who used drugs.

The prime minister said through national and political commitment, inter-sectoral cooperation, and shared responsibility, Pakistan could overcome existing barriers and accelerate progress towards ending AIDS.

“On World AIDS Day, let us renew our pledge that no social, cultural, economic, or administrative barrier will obstruct our fight against this disease. Together, we will make our strategy to combat AIDS more effective, comprehensive, and impactful,” he added.

He stressed for unity with compassion and hope for an AIDS-free Pakistan so that every individual might enjoy a healthy, prosperous, and dignified life.