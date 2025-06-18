Provision of equal educational opportunities, among govt’s top priorities: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that provision of equal educational and developmental opportunities to the economically weaker children remained among the government’s top priorities.

The prime minister directed that educational facilities in Daanish Schools and the University projects should align with the international standards.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting on the progress of Daanish Schools and the establishment of Daanish University, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Minister for Planning and Development Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Federal Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and senior officials from relevant departments were present in the meeting.

The prime minister instructed for the establishment of a world-class digital library under these projects.

The prime minister also directed the provision of smart boards, e-libraries, and other modern facilities in all Daanish Schools in accordance with the contemporary educational needs.

“Children from underprivileged and marginalized communities in Pakistan possess immense potential and talent to prove themselves at the global stage,” he observed and added educating these children was a guarantee for a bright future of the country.

He said by ensuring equal access to education and development opportunities, they were committed to eliminating class divisions in society.

“The existing Daanish Schools are playing a significant role in enabling underprivileged children to contribute to the nation’s progress and development,” the press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further asked that all teaching staff and personnel for Daanish Schools and the university should be recruited strictly on merit, besides instructing provision of maximum admission opportunities in these institutes to children from the economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

To ensure transparency and high standards in these projects, the prime minister stressed for third-party validation.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed that five Daanish Schools would be established in Balochistan province in Sibi, Zhob, Musakhel, Mehterzai, and Dera Bugti.

Construction work started at Daanish Schools in Karachi and Chitral while Daanish school in Islamabad’s Kurri area would be completed this year.

The meeting was also apprised of the progress on Daanish School projects in Sultanabad, Shigar, and Astore in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, construction was underway on Bhimber and Sharda schools, while work on the Bagh campus would begin soon.

Recruitment in Daanish Schools across the country would follow the merit-based model of Punjab’s Daanish Schools, with competitive salaries, it was added.

The draft for the Daanish Schools Authority Act had been prepared and would soon be submitted for the government’s approval.

Several international investors expressed interest in the construction of Daanish University during roadshows held in China and Turkiye, the meeting was told.