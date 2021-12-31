Provincial Ministers for Sports, Forests call on PM

LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP): Punjab Provincial Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rai Taimoor Khan and Minister for Forests Muhammad Sibtain Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and briefed him about the performance of their respective ministries.

The Prime Minister while appreciating the performance of two departments directed the ministers to take all possible measures to ensure the development of youth through sports and the protection of climate through plantation and check on cutting of forests.