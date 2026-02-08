Providing quality healthcare services to citizens govt’s top priority:  Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah visited Government Haji Abdul Qayyum District Headquarters Hospital, Sahiwal, where he reviewed medical facilities and inquired after patients in various wards.

During the visit, the minister interacted with patients and their attendants to understand issues related to treatment.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of all possible facilities for patients.

CEO Health Dr. Syed Azhar Naqvi accompanied the minister.

The Federal Minister stated that providing quality healthcare services to citizens is among the top priorities of the current government. He noted that billions of rupees are being invested in the health sector to improve service delivery.

Emphasizing professional responsibility, he stressed that doctors and medical staff must treat every patient with care, dignity, and provide quality treatment, while ensuring the availability of free medicines for all patients.