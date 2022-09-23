Protest held in Geneva against human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir

GENEVA, Sep 23 (APP): During the 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council here, various human rights organizations have protested against the ongoing atrocities on the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government and the Indian Army.





During the session from September 19 to 21, tents and posters were displayed at Broken Chair Square.

Through these posters, the ongoing atrocities on the people of Occupied Kashmir were highlighted in front of the international community. In this regard, on Wednesday various human rights organizations protested against the open violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir, at Broken Chair Square.



The protesters were carrying posters, placards and Kashmiri flags. Protesters raised slogans against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and demanded the United Nations to play its role in stopping Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.