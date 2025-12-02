Protection of PDs’ rights, provision of equal facilities, among govt’s top priorities: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that the protection of fundamental rights of all citizens, especially persons with disabilities (PDs) and vulnerable segments and the provision of equal facilities to all, were among the government’s top priorities.

In a message on the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD),’ being observed on December 3, he said the Government of Pakistan fully acknowledged the importance of safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities and was working diligently to protect them.

“The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights and participation for all citizens. People with disabilities are a key part of our society’s social, societal, and cultural fabric. Physical limitations do not hamper human mental abilities or rights,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister said that the day was being observed worldwide, including in Pakistan, with a firm commitment to ensuring the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and their inclusion in all aspects of life as an essential part of national development.

This year, the theme of the day was “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” he said, adding in this regard, all necessary and effective measures were being taken to create an sympathetic, friendly and supportive society for persons with disabilities.

In the legal framework, he said, the federal and provincial disability rights acts provided necessary legal protection for such individuals and these laws also provided the foundation for their registration, assistance, support and other effective services.

The prime minister observed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Council and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) were actively working to monitor the rights and strengthen government policy measures.

In addition, other initiatives launched by the government which showed its commitment in this regard, included medical examinations every 15 days, disability certificates for persons with disabilities, provision of assistive devices, skills development programmes, training to enhance capabilities, job quotas for persons with disabilities and measures to ensure easy access in workplaces, he added.

The prime minister further said the government was committed to ensuring the inclusion of persons with disabilities at every level and in every sector of society.

The government has taken concrete actions to convert policies and commitments into practical, ensuring that persons with disabilities have access to education, health, employment and full participation in social life, he said and stressed that there was, however, still a need for more effective measures to address the representation and issues of this segment of society.

The prime minister also commended the efforts of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Council and Ministry of Human Rights, saying that the ministry was working diligently to protect and strengthen the rights of persons with disabilities.

“The full inclusion of persons with disabilities is a test of the effectiveness and efficiency of the social system. It also serves as a reminder for us to further evolve a comprehensive strategy to make the system more effective,” he underlined.

The prime minister urged the public, provincial governments, relevant private institutions, civil society, teachers and all leading members of society to join hands in moving forward towards a destination where persons with disabilities could fully utilize their abilities and become an active part of society in a friendly and supportive environment.

Their commitment to the protection of all citizens’ health, dignity, and respect, free from any form of discrimination or social inequality, should be unwavering, he emphasised.

“Let us renew our pledge today to make even more collaborative and effective efforts for the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities, so that we can completely fulfill our responsibilities in this regard,” he added.