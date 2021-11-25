Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill’ a landmark achievement of present govt: Dr Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday termed ‘Protection  of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill’ a landmark  achievement  of  present  government as it has included  inputs  from  all major  journalist  bodies  and  senior  journalists. 

Speaking at Digital  Rights  Foundation  (DRF)  8th  annual  National  Data  Privacy Conference, she  said the  “right  to  privacy  is  a  fundamental  human  right, but  the  right  needs  to  be  balanced  with  other  competing  rights.” 

She  went  on  to  highlight  that “privacy  is  even  more  important  for  women,  just  look  at  the  Noor  Muqadam  case  mainstream media  aired  footage  that  caused  so  much  distress  for  her  family.  Newer  amendments  to violence  against  women  laws  now  ensure  privacy  of  the  victim  of  violence  to  ensure  their dignity.”

The conference  brought  together  experts  from  various  sectors  which  included  the  Ministry  of  Human Rights,  Ministry  of  IT  and  Telecommunication,  NADRA  and  other  relevant  stakeholders.

Earlier, the  event  started with  a  keynote  address  from  the  Executive  Director  of  DRF  Nighat  Dad, who  said that “the  right  to  privacy  is  a  fundamental  right,  however  what  that  means  in  the digital  age  requires  a  detailed  and  nuanced  discussion  that  includes  all  stakeholders–the  state, businesses,  civil  society,  and  ordinary  citizens.”

Chairman of NADRA Tariq Malik  highlighted  the  importance  of  a  data  protection  law  in  Pakistan to  ensure  standardization  of  data  privacy  practices  as  an  important  part  of  the  “social  contract between  citizens  and  the  government”. 

He  highlighted  that  Section  28  and  29  of  the  NADRA Act provide  legal  safeguards  against  privacy  breaches  and  NADRA  is  moving  towards anonymization  of  personal  data.

“Drafting  the  Data  Protection  Legislation:  Progress and  Next  Step”’  was  the  second  panel of  the  day,  including  Bilal  Abassi,  Director  IT  of  the  Ministry  of  IT  and  Technology  and  Jehan Ara,  Founder  and  CEO  of  Katalyst  Labs. 

Jahan Ara  highlighted  that  “a  strong  personal  data protection  law  needs  to  apply  both  to  the  public  and  private  sector  because  public  bodies  hold large  amounts  of  data  on  citizens.” 

Abassi  said  that  “the  Ministry  has  been  working  on  the Personal  Data  Protection  Bill  since  2017,  though  the  first  draft  was  not  as  human  rights  friendly, the  current  version  of  the  law  reflects  the  international  best  practices  such  as  the  GDPR  while taking  into  account  Pakistan’s  local  context.”