ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the minimum support price of wheat has been fixed at Rs.1800 per 40 kg for current season in order to facilitate the farming community and the announcement of subsidy for cheap flour was a clear proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s farmer-friendly policies.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, minister said that the progress of the country and the development of the agricultural sector were linked to the prosperity of the farmer.

He said that the prosperity and development of farmers was the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal and provincial governments of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were committed to ensuring the supply of cheap flour to the common man.

He said that flour will not be expensive despite the increase in the support price of wheat, subsidies were being given to benefit consumers.

The federal and provincial governments will ensure that half of their strategic reserves (five million tonnes) come from imported wheat, he said.

When the government procures wheat from abroad to meet half of its strategic needs, the pressure on domestic availability of wheat will be lessened, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

Shibli Faraz said that banking credit lines for wheat purchases would be available only to flour mills and those registered with the government.

The credit line application will mention the storage locations for the wheat, he said.

Minister said that flour mills could get as much wheat as they want, but it would be necessary for them to grind the wheat and not store it for further sale.

He vowed that the government will take all steps to curb hoarding.