Proposed National Policy on SMEs 2020 presented to PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP): The proposed National Policy on Small and Medium Enterprises 2020 was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday, aimed at promotion of the sector across the country.

The Prime Minister, who chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee for SMEs,

was given a detailed briefing on the salient features of the proposed policy.

He directed the Minister for Industries to finalize the roadmap based on timelines for implementation of the proposed SME policy in consultation with provinces at the earliest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon the federal departments and provincial governments to pay special attention to the development of SMEs.

He said the government was committed to extend all possible facilities to SMEs including simplification of rules and regulations, provision of credit, facilitation of tax system and

facilitation of business.

The Prime Minister said providing job opportunities to youth, increasing exports and wealth creation was the top priority of the government. Development of SMEs played a key role in achieving these three targets, he added.

He said during the last 10 years, SMEs were completely neglected that left a negative impact on national economy.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Adviser Dr Ishrat Hussain, federal secretaries and other senior officials.

The Governor State Bank of Pakistan and the Provincial Chief Secretary attended the meeting through video-link.