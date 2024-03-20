Prophet’s Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, represented by the Transportation Services Department, continues to intensify its efforts to provide transportation services in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque via golf carts to make commute easy for the elderly and people with disabilities.

The number of beneficiaries during the first week of Ramadan reached about 34,000 people. Some 1000 wheelchairs were distributed to worshipers daily, while 505 wheelchairs were maintained and repaired, SPA reported.

The administration follows up on the operation and maintenance of golf carts to transport the elderly and people with disabilities.

It also follows up on the preparation of a general plan for the routes and periods of movement of vehicles inside the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards, and providing, delivering and maintaining wheelchairs during the period of movement of vehicles inside the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards.

This falls within the framework of the General Authority to provide all means of services to visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque.