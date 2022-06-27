Promotional incentives vital for govt employees’ productivity: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday said promotional incentives to government employees were vital for enhancing their productivity.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to felicitate 95 newly promoted NA employees, held in Parliament House.

He said merit based promotion were necessary to enhance objectives of any organization.

He proposed the officers and officials to work hard as per their capabilities and potential.

Appreciating the performance of women employees, he said despite their domestic responsibilities, they performed their official jobs remarkably.

NA Secretary Tahir Hussain, Additional Secretary Chaudahry Mubarak Ali and other Senior officers were also present on the occasion.