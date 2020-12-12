Promotion of tourism, environment conservation priority of government: CM

PESHAWAR, Dec 12 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that promotion of tourism and conservation of natural environment in tourist destinations included in the priorities of the provincial government.

He said that government was not only focusing on creating employment opportunities by promoting tourism activities but also making concerted efforts at the same time to conserve natural beauty of tourist spots by promoting eco-tourism in the province, said a release issued here Saturday.

He added that “Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Eco-tourism” (TREK) initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government that is recently launched with the collaboration of Tourism Department, World Bank and Nestle Pakistan will prove to be a milestone in keeping tourist resorts cleaner and restoring a balance between nature and tourism.

Chief Minister said that the TREK Initiative aims at inculcating basic concept and importance of “Responsible Tourism” among tourists, local residents, private sector enterprises, local authorities and communities”.

He termed the launching of TREK initiative as need of the hour and said that KP has become the first province to launch such an important initiative that would help creating balance between nature and tourism by promoting environment friendly and responsible tourism.

Mahmood Khan also lauded efforts of Tourism Department for launching the TREK initiative and expressed gratitude to World Bank and Nestle Pakistan for their support.

He expressed the hope that partner organizations would give their best to achieve the set targets to make the initiative a real success.