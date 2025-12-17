Promotion of digital economy govt’s top priority: Shaza Fatima

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Khawaja Shaza Fatima Wednesday highlighted that the promotion of the digital economy was the foremost priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing an easypaisa digital bank’s annual stakeholders’ ceremony here, the federal minister said that practical steps were being taken for the promotion and advancement of digital economy in this regard.

Under the leadership of the prime minister, she said that the process of digitization was being promoted quickly in the country so that the economy could be aligned with modern requirements. Shaza Fatima said that there has been a record increase in IT exports, which was welcoming sign for the national economy.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani said that the prime minister was paying special attention to the promotion of a cashless economy and personally monitoring this process.

He stressed that the unity of all stakeholders was the need of the hour to benefit the country from the prudent of the digital economy.

Highlighting the importance of online banking, Bilal Kayani said that this system will not only facilitate financial matters for the common citizens, but will also promote transparency in the economic system.