Promotion of construction sector top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said promotion of the construction sector especially progress in building of affordable and low cost housing was the top priority of the government.

He was chairing a meeting to review the prices and demand and supply of essential items of daily use and construction material.

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The participants considered the situation regarding demand and supply and prices of edible oil, cement, steel and other items.

The prime minister directed that all possible steps should be taken to ensure supply of raw material used in the construction sector. He instructed that the supply of basic items like edible oil according to demand and the stability of prices should also be ensured.