Project launched to create awareness about legislative framework regarding honour killings

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):Building on its previous 2019 campaign, the European Union Delegation to Pakistan in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice and the social enterprise Beti on Monday launched ‘TimeForRealHonour’ phase II programme to create awareness around the existing legislative framework regarding honour-based killings.

Under the TimeForRealHonour phase II partnership, Beti organization developed a toolkit for the police officers as the first respondents holding training sessions for them in Karachi and Islamabad.

The toolkit provides comprehensive information for the first responders and duty bearers within police and other criminal justice actors such as the judiciary and the parliamentarians.

It also explains the legal framework and specific provisions which make honour killings a criminal offence. The toolkit reflects on the context in which honour killings take place and which makes it challenging to implement the law. Most importantly, it defines the roles of all officials and stakeholders and elaborates their responsibilities according to the Pakistani law and the international obligations.

The project was supported in parallel by a robust digital media campaign that was very well received. Monday’s concluding event also marks the International Women’s Day, celebrated globally on 8th March each year. Time for the honoor project also reflects on the commitment of the European Union, the Law Ministry and organization Beti to the safety for all women and girls in Pakistan.

Addressing the programme concluding event at the National Police Academy Islamabad, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said, “Violence against women in any form including killing in the name of honour should never be acceptable. Protection of the rights of women and the physical security of all individuals, regardless of their gender, religion or social status will ensure healthier and progressive societies. Complete implementation of the existing laws reflecting international legal obligations is the need of the hour to end existing impunity against honour killing.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Barrister Maleeka Bokhari reiterated the role of PTI-led government in ensuring safety for women and stressed that under the leadership of the current government, “nobody is above the law.”

She said, “To protect the lives of women and girls who were murdered, brutally murdered in the false pretext of honour is an important priority of the PTI government.”