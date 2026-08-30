Prof. Dr. Ahmed Said Ould Bah appointed Director General at OIC Secretary-General’s Office

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Prof. Dr. Ahmed Said Ould Bah, Senior Advisor OIC-COMSTECH, has been appointed Director General at the Cabinet of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

He has been appointed by the newly appointed OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, warmly congratulated Prof. Dr. Ahmed Said Ould Bah on his appointment and conveyed his best wishes for success in his new responsibilities.

Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary said that the appointment of Dr. Ould Bah to this important position was a recognition of his vast experience, professional competence and long-standing services to the OIC community.

He expressed the hope that, by dint of his extensive experience, wisdom and expertise, Dr. Ould Bah would play an effective role in strengthening the OIC and promoting greater cooperation among its member states.

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Said Ould Bah is a distinguished Mauritanian academic, educationist and international development professional. He has served ICESCO for nearly three decades, holding various senior positions and most recently serving as Advisor to its Director-General.

He has also served as President of Chinguetti Modern University, Mauritania.

With extensive experience in education, science, culture, diplomacy and international cooperation, Dr. Ould Bah has made significant contributions to strengthening institutional and academic cooperation across the OIC region.

His appointment as Director General at the OIC Secretary-General’s Cabinet is expected to further strengthen coordination within the OIC system and contribute to advancing cooperation especially in the sectors of Science, Technology and higher education among member states, particularly in the areas of education, science, technology, culture and development.