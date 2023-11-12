Prof. Choudhary appointed as Visiting Professor of Chinese Institute

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (TIB-CAS) has appointed Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary as visiting professor.

Director General of TIB-CAS, Prof. Yan-He Ma bestowed this prestigious honor in a magnificent ceremony held at Tianjin, China, said a message received here.

Prof. Choudhary is the only Pakistani scientist who has been honored with this appointment.

This appointment underscores Prof. Choudhary’s significant contributions to the field of medicinal chemistry and recognizes his expertise in industrial biotechnology.

The award ceremony, held in Tianjin city, China, was a momentous occasion attended by distinguished guests and scholars.

Commenting on the achievement, Prof. Choudhary expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of international collaboration in advancing scientific research.

The Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB) has emerged as a pioneering force in industrial biotechnology, achieving significant breakthroughs in key technologies.

With over 500 research projects undertaken, TIB has excelled in high-throughput screening, genome editing, gene synthesis, and novel bioprocess design.

TIB stands out as a leader in cost-efficient microbial production, utilizing metabolic engineering and synthetic biology to create novel cell factories and green bioprocesses. TIB’s commitment to technology transfer has resulted in the successful transfer of over 30 technologies to industries, fostering collaborations with more than 100 enterprises across China. Recognized as a national base for international Science and Technology cooperation, TIB is actively seeking global partnerships, aiming to elevate its status as an international research hub in the field of biotechnology.

The COMSTECH team extends warm congratulations to Prof. Choudhary, acknowledging this milestone as a proud moment for the scientific community in Pakistan and across the OIC region.