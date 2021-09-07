Production in LSM industry expected to surpass current FY target, PM told

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday told the production in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) industry was expected to surpass the target set for current fiscal year, which was a good omen for the country’s economic situation.

The Prime Minister was told this by Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, who called on him here.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the measures being taken for the construction of industrial zones, realization of exports’ target, development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the progress on the implementation if auto policy.