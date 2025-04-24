Proclaimed offender nabbed by ICT police in triple murder case

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sihala Police Station team on Thursday apprehended a proclaimed offender wanted by Jhelum Police in connection with a triple murder case.

An official told APP that the wanted criminal, Ehtesham-ul-Haq, was arrested during a targeted operation conducted by SHO Sihala Police Station along with his team.

He said the accused was found in possession of one SMG, a .30 bore pistol, a large quantity of ammunition, cash, and a dagger at the time of arrest.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, appreciated SP Sawan Zone Peri Gul Tareen and the entire police team for their successful operation in capturing the high-profile fugitive.

He said the accused would be challaned in court based on solid evidence and brought to justice accordingly.