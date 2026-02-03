Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025 smoothly sails through Senate

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):The Senate on Tuesday passed the Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as reported by the Standing Committee.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali moved the bill to further amend the Privatisation Commission Ordinance, 2000 [The Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025] in the House.

The House passed the bill through clause-by-clause reading.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved a motion that the Bill to provide for the establishment of

the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission (The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2025), as passed by the Senate and transmitted to the National Assembly but not passed by the National Assembly within ninety days of its laying in the National Assembly, be considered in a joint sitting. The House adopted the motion.