Prisoner medically fit after detailed examination at hospital; Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision, the prisoner was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) during the night between August 20 and 21, 2026, under appropriate security arrangements for a detailed medical examination.

In a post on X, the minister said doctors from Shifa International Hospital were also present at PIMS during the medical examination. A team comprising qualified doctors, including an ophthalmologist, cardiologist and physician, conducted a detailed examination and found the prisoner medically fit.

He said the decision to take the prisoner to PIMS was taken in view of the security situation created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on the way to and outside Shifa Hospital.

Tarar said the prisoner’s sister, Uzma Khan, remained present throughout all stages of the medical examination and treatment.

After completion of the process, the prisoner was transferred back to Adiala Jail at around 5:00 a.m. on August 21, he added.

The minister said medical facilities had previously also been provided to the prisoner and would continue to be provided whenever required.