Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings to provincial governors

LAHORE, Jun 08 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held telephonic conversations with the Governors of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
During the calls, the Prime Minister conveyed heartfelt Eid greetings and expressed his best wishes to Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail.
The governors thanked the Prime Minister for his kind wishes and, in return, extended Eid greetings and expressed their good wishes for him.
