Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extends eid greetings to NA speaker, ministers via telephone

LAHORE, Jun 08 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held telephonic conversations with Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for National Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

During the calls, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the leaders.

The political leaders warmly thanked the Prime Minister for his gesture and reciprocated the Eid greetings, offering their good wishes for his health and continued leadership.