Prime minister “saddened” on passing of PTI leader Shahid Gondal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s leader Shahid Gondal.

“Saddened to learn of Shahid Gondal’s passing… My condolences & prayers go to his family,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

شاہد گوندل کی رحلت پر نہایت افسردہ ہوں۔ اناللہ واناالیہ راجعون۔ وہ ہمارے وفاشعار ترین کارکنان میں سے ایک تھا جو سیاسی مافیاز کیخلاف جدوجہد میں ہمارے شانہ بشانہ رہا۔ میری دعائیں اور ہمدردیاں انکے اہلِ خانہ کے ساتھ ہیں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 31, 2021

Shahid Gondal breathed his last earlier in the evening after having COVID-19 related complications.

The prime minister said that late Shahid Gondal was one of PTI’s most loyal workers who stood with the party during its struggle against the political mafias.