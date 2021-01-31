Prime minister “saddened” on passing of PTI leader Shahid Gondal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s leader Shahid Gondal.

“Saddened to learn of Shahid Gondal’s passing… My condolences & prayers go to his family,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Shahid Gondal breathed his last earlier in the evening after having COVID-19 related complications.

ALSO READ  PM fully focused to boost economy: Shibli

The prime minister said that late Shahid Gondal was one of PTI’s most loyal workers who stood with the party during its struggle against the political mafias.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR