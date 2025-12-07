Prime Minister pays tribute to security forces for successful Kalat operation

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 07 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has praised the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation in Kalat district, which resulted in the elimination of 12 terrorists belonging to the group known as “Fitnat-ul-Hindustan.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to stabilizing the country. He commended the security forces for their significant victories in the ongoing fight against terrorism, calling the latest operation a clear demonstration of the courage, professionalism, and dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Army in its efforts to combat terrorism. He reiterated that the people of Pakistan are resolute in their determination to eradicate all forms of terrorism and will continue to support the armed forces until peace and stability are fully restored.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that the state will not tolerate any elements that threaten national security and vowed to take all necessary measures to ensure long-lasting peace across the country.