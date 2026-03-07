Prime minister pays tribute to security forces for killing 15 terrorists in Balochistan

LAHORE,Mar 07 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating 15 terrorists linked with Indian-backed Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan during operations in the Harnai and Basima areas of Balochistan.

In a statement,PM said that under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam,the security forces were achieving major successes in the fight against terrorism.

He stated that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan in this war against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s firm resolve to completely eradicate terrorism from the country and ensure lasting peace and stability.