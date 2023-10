LAHORE, Oct 30 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday visited the shrine of great Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Hajveri and paid his respects.

The prime minister, along with Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi and others, offered Fateha at the shrine, popularly known as ‘Data Darbar’.

Prime Minister Kakar is on a two-day visit to Lahore as he earlier interacted with the students of Lahore University of Management Sciences besides meeting with the Punjab chief minister.