Prime Minister greets President of Turkiye on Eid

LAHORE, Jun 08 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to convey warm greetings and the best wishes to him as well as to the brotherly people of Turkiye on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul Adha.

While recalling their recent meetings in Istanbul and Lachin, the prime minister thanked President Erdogan once again for Turkiye’s strong and unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent Pakistan-India crisis.

This gesture had won the hearts of the people of Pakistan and added another glorious chapter to the history of Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood.

The two leaders also agreed to fast track implementation on the key decisions taken in their meetings during this year. This would help accelerate bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

The both leaders reaffirmed their unflinching support to each other on their core interests.

They also discussed the latest regional and global developments, including the situation in Gaza.

President Erdogan thanked the prime minister for his good wishes on Eid ul Adha and reciprocated these sentiments for the people of Pakistan. He also reaffirmed Turkiye’s resolute support to Pakistan on all important issues.