Prime minister “deeply pained” over life loss in Beirut blasts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in blasts took place in Lebanese capital Tuesday that claimed several lives and left many others injured.

“Deeply pained to hear of the massive explosions in Beirut with precious lives lost & thousand injured,” he said on Twitter.

He expressed solidarity with the people of Lebanon in that difficult hour and said that they shared their sorrow and grief.

The prime minister also prayed for speedy recovery to the injured and strength to the bereaved families.