Prices of essential commodities on downward trend: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said he had already predicted that in the coming days prices of essential commodities would see downward trend.

کہا تھا کہ آنے والے دنوں میں مہنگائ میں کمی آنا شروع آ جائیگی، پٹرول مصنوعات کے بعد اب دیگراشیاء کی قیمتوں میں کمی کا رجحان آ رہا ہےصحت کارڈاور راشن رعایت جیسے منصوبے مہنگائ میں مزیدریلیف دیں گے لیکن اصل کامیابی یہ ہو گی کہ ہم نواز-زرداری کے لئے ہوئے قرضوں سے جان چھڑا سکیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 16, 2021

In a tweet, he said after reduction in the price of petroleum products, prices of other commodities were also going down.

The Minister said that schemes like Health Cards and Ration Discount would provide people relief but the real success would be in getting rid of Nawaz and Zardari regimes’ debts.