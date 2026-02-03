President’s Spokesperson condoles death of APP director’s son

Tuesday, February 3, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP): The President of Pakistan’s spokesperson, Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Muaz Abdullah, son of senior journalist and Director Urdu News Service of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Abdul Jabbar Zakaria.

In a condolence message issued by the Media Wing of the President’s House, the spokesperson extended heartfelt sympathies to Abdul Jabbar Zakaria and his family on the tragic loss.

Murtaza Solangi prayed for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks in Jannah and for patience and strength for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

