President Zardari’s Bahrain visit to further cement bilateral relationship between two countries: Amb. Rauf

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan in Bahrain Saqib Rauf, Tuesday, said that President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain was a key initiative to build on the bilateral relationship between the two countries further.

In a video message shared with media, the ambassador said the president had already visited Bahrain in his capacity as the president of Pakistan in 2011 and this would be his second visit.

President Asif Ali Zardari, accompanied by a high-level delegation, is undertaking an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain from 13-16 January.

Ambassador Rauf further said that during his first visit, the president established very close personal relationships with the Bahraini leadership. “His presence here is going to give boost to a bilateral relationship with Bahrain in all those domains which I mentioned,” he added.

The ambassador said Pakistan and Bahrain enjoyed very close relationship. Pakistan was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Bahrain back in August 1971. Since then, the cooperation between the two countries had been enhanced in almost every field.

“Economic, be it defence, be it people-to-people conflict. Presently, there are more than 100,000 Pakistanis living comfortably in Bahrain. The bilateral trade between the two countries also is quite substantial. It’s almost half a billion dollars,” he added.

He further opined that Bahrain enjoyed a very key position in their calculus of the relations with the entire Gulf region.

“Presently, Gulf GCC’s presidency is also with Bahrain, and we are working with Bahrain to work closely with Gulf to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and GCC. Bahrain is also the member of the Security Council, and we look forward to working with Bahrain counterparts for global issues,” he added.

During the visit, the president would hold meetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

The discussions will focus on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.