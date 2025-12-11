Friday, December 12, 2025
President Zardari visits MNA Samina Ghurki in Lahore

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of MNA, senior PPP leader Samina Khalid Ghurki and felicitated her on the forthcoming wedding of her son here on Thursday night.
The President appreciated Samina Khalid Ghurki’s long services to the party and her active role in the National Assembly.
President Zardari also acknowledged Samina Khalid Ghurki’s work with the PPP Women’s Wing in Punjab and noted her continued contribution to strengthening party’s organisational efforts.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan accompanied President Asif Zardari during the visit.
