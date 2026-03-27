President Zardari urges collective climate action as Pakistan joins global Earth Hour observance

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):President, Asif Ali Zardari on Friday has called on citizens to play their part in protecting the environment by switching off non-essential lights for one hour on March 28, as Pakistan joins the global observance of Earth Hour 2026 under the theme “Give an Hour for Earth.”

In his message on the occasion, the president said Earth Hour serves as an important reminder that safeguarding the planet requires collective action and responsible use of natural resources at individual, community and national levels.

President Zardari emphasized that humanity must reassess whether current lifestyles are in harmony with the planet’s ecological limits, stressing that systems of energy generation, consumption patterns, agriculture and industrial production must remain within the environment’s capacity to sustain them.

He noted that switching off lights for one hour is a symbolic gesture that encourages people to reflect on how their everyday choices affect the natural world and motivates practical steps toward environmental protection in homes, workplaces and communities.

He observed that although Pakistan contributes less than one per cent to global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains among the countries most vulnerable to climate change impacts. Referring to recent floods, recurring heatwaves and drought conditions, the President said these challenges have affected agriculture, strained electricity systems in cities during peak summer months, and increased uncertainty in water availability across several regions.

The president reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to global climate action and implementation of the goals of the Paris Agreement, noting that national policies are focused on climate-resilient development and support for vulnerable countries facing climate risks.

He said the government continues integrating climate considerations into national planning through sustainable agriculture, improved water management, renewable energy initiatives and the transition toward cleaner energy sources. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen environmental resilience in urban and rural communities across the country.

President Zardari further noted that initiatives such as the Upscaling Green Pakistan Programme, Living Indus and Recharge Pakistan were contributing to expanding forest cover, restoring ecosystems, improving water management and strengthening resilience to climate-related risks while supporting livelihoods.

Encouraging public participation, the president urged all Pakistanis to switch off non-essential lights for one hour on the evening of March 28 and use the time to reflect on conserving energy, protecting the environment and promoting sustainable living for future generations.