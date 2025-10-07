President Zardari stresses national unity for disaster preparedness

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has called for a united and whole-of-society approach to disaster preparedness and climate resilience across Pakistan on the occasion of National Resilience Day.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the 2005 earthquake, the president emphasized the need for stronger coordination among all sectors to confront the growing threats posed by climate change and natural disasters.

“On 8th October each year, we remember the devastating earthquake of 2005, which claimed over 80,000 precious lives, injured countless others, and left millions homeless. We also pay tribute to those who came together in solidarity and endured the devastating impacts of all natural and induced disasters in Pakistan’s archives,” the president said.

He said this year marks the twentieth anniversary of 2005 earthquake, a powerful testament to the unbreakable spirit of the Pakistani people. In the face of unimaginable tragedy, we rose together neighbours became rescuers, strangers became family, and our nation emerged stronger, more united, and more determined to build a resilient future.

“From the ashes of disaster, we have rebuilt schools, hospitals, and homes. We have learned that true strength lies not in avoiding adversity but in overcoming it with faith, unity, and innovation. As we look ahead, let us forge a nation where no disaster can break our resolve,” the president said adding that “this year too we experienced, yet another Monsoon flood with sizeable, affected population is still displaced out of homes. Huge losses have been reported in agriculture, infrastructure, services and livelihoods. It is a stark reminder of ever-growing threats of climate change”.

Despite our negligible contribution to global carbon emissions, he said Pakistan like many other small developing economies continues to bear a disproportionate share of its consequences.

Over the years, he said Pakistan’s disaster management framework has made important strides, transitioning to become one template of excellence. Pakistan National Disasters Management Authority has crafted state of art National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) – harnessing advanced technology for early warning and risk assessment.

Our national response has become more coordinated and robust. Magnitude of recurring disasters underscores the urgent need for stronger preparedness sustainable development and whole-of-society engagement, President Zardari emphasized.

On the occasion of “National Resilience Day, the president called upon all federal and provincial institutions and stakeholders, civil society, academia and the private sector to work in synergy to reduce impact of calamities, enhance shared preparedness and safeguard all in need.

“May Allah guide us in building a safer, stronger, and more resilient Pakistan. Ameen!,” he added.