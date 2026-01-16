Friday, January 16, 2026
President Zardari returns to Pakistan after Bahrain visit

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari Friday returned to Pakistan after completing a four-day official visit to Bahrain.
The President was seen off at Manama Airport by Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani.
During President Zardari’s visit to Bahrain, significant progress was made in bilateral relations, economic cooperation and matters of mutual interest.
The aim of the visit was to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain and promote economic and trade cooperation.
During his visit to Bahrain, President Zardari met with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and Minister of Finance and National Economy Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.
President Zardari was also awarded the Sheikh Isa Award during the visit. The visit of the President of Pakistan to Bahrain highlighted new possibilities for bilateral partnership.
