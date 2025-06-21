President Zardari resolves to further strengthen democracy under Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision 

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday reiterated the resolve to further strengthen democracy by seeking guidance from the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He said by adhering to Shaheed Bibi’s principles, they would ensure the protection of every citizen’s fundamental rights. The ideology of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remained a beacon of light for the establishment of a just and democratic society.

In a message on the occasion of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s 72nd birth anniversary, the president paid tribute to her national services and great sacrifices.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto carried out an unforgettable struggle for democracy, human dignity, and women’s rights. She resisted dictatorship with courage and steadfastness,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

He said Shaheed Mohtarma led the movements for the restoration of democracy in the country as she firmly believed in the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.

“The sacrifices, vision, and commitment of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to the people are the collective legacy of the Pakistan Peoples Party,” he added.

The president said Shaheed Bibi remained a champion of women’s social and economic empowerment, adding she was the voice of the underprivileged and minorities, and aspired for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.