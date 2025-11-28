President Zardari reaffirms Pakistan’s firm support for Palestinian people

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan will continue to extend every possible political, diplomatic, humanitarian and moral support to its Palestinian brothers and sisters.

“We reiterate our unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” the president said in his message on the the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Paying high tribute to the valiant Palestinian people for writing a new chapter in the annals of history, with unparalleled courage, unyielding resilience and steadfast resolve in the face of enormous challenges, President Zardari said Pakistan attaches great importance to its historical and close relations with the brotherly State of Palestine.

Pakistan stands firmly with the Palestinian people. Our support for the Palestinian cause is rooted in the universal values of human dignity, fairness and justice. The bond between the people of Pakistan and Palestine is one of deep affection and mutual respect, he said adding that even in the gravest of times, the Pakistani nation has stood shoulder to shoulder with its Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The president pointed out that support for the Palestinian people has been part of the very existence of Pakistan. Seven years before Pakistan was even born, the famous Lahore Resolution of 1940 contained a resolution of solidarity for the people of Palestine and their statehood.

He added that Pakistan has consistently condemned the atrocities of Israeli occupying forces in Gaza and has raised its voice for the Palestinians at every forum. We have repeatedly called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, the protection of civilians and full accountability for the war crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupying forces.

“We remain consistent in our efforts at all international fora, including the United Nations, OIC, ICJ and NAM, for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

We have constructively engaged in the Gaza Peace Deal with the hope that it will bring an end to the unimaginable sufferings of Palestinians as a result of Israel’s aggression and crimes against humanity.”

May the resilience of the Palestinian people inspire the conscience of the world and may justice and peace prevail, he prayed adding “it is my earnest desire to offer prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque beside my Palestinian brethren one day. Inshallah!”