President Zardari reaffirms national commitment to protecting rights of persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed the national commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities and ensuring their full participation in the national life.

In a message on the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities,’ being observed on December 03, he called on citizens, public and private institutions, civil society and international partners to support persons with disabilities and recognise their identity with respect.

“Their participation in education, entrepreneurship, public service and national development is vital for Pakistan’s future,” he added.

The president said the Government of Pakistan, through federal and provincial bodies, was taking steady steps to improve accessibility, education, healthcare, mobility and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Measures such as the special logo on the national identity card, the issuance of disability certificates, wider access to social protection schemes and the strengthening of rehabilitation and community-based support show their resolve to build a society where everyone had the chance to contribute, he added.

“I believe that an inclusive environment, supported by accessible infrastructure and public services, is essential for a fair society. It is our shared duty to remove physical and social barriers, as well as unhelpful attitudes, that limit the ability of persons with disabilities to lead productive and independent lives,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

He further stressed upon working together for a Pakistan where no one was left behind and where persons with disabilities were seen as contributors to the collective strength and resilience.

“Inclusion should not remain an idea alone but must take shape in our daily actions and decisions. May Allah guide us in building a Pakistan that is accessible and inclusive for all,” he added.