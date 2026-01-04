President Zardari reaffirms commitment to rights of visually impaired persons on World Braille Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity, rights and full participation of persons with visual impairment, marking World Braille Day observed on January 4.

In a message issued on the occasion, the president extended greetings to persons with visual impairment across the country and underscored the importance of inclusion in national life. He said World Braille Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, whose system of tactile literacy opened doors to education, information and self-reliance for millions worldwide.

The president noted that Braille is not only a tool for reading and writing but also a symbol of independence, confidence and equal opportunity. He recalled that Pakistan was founded on principles of equality, social justice and respect for human dignity, adding that national progress depends on enabling every citizen to contribute meaningfully to society.

President Zardari emphasised that accessible education, inclusive public services and equal opportunities for persons with visual impairment are both a constitutional responsibility and a moral obligation. He said Pakistan remains committed to promoting Braille literacy, inclusive curricula and the use of assistive and digital technologies to expand access to learning and information.

He also stressed the need to integrate accessibility standards across public buildings, government services and digital platforms to ensure that no citizen is excluded from civic life.

The president said the country continues to honour commitments under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Sustainable Development Goals, which call for inclusive and equitable societies.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to persons with visual impairment for their resilience, as well as to educators, parents, caregivers and organisations working to promote Braille education and social inclusion. He urged federal and provincial governments, institutions, civil society, the private sector and communities to work together to remove barriers and strengthen accessibility.

“By fostering a culture of empathy and inclusion, we can move closer to a Pakistan where every individual is empowered to realise their full potential. Pakistan Paindabad,” the president said.