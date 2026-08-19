President Zardari pays tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas on 55th martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to Pilot Officer, Rashid Minhas Shaheed, recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, on the 55th anniversary of his martyrdom, lauding his unparalleled sacrifice for the motherland.

The president said pilot officer Rashid Minhas had set an enduring example of courage, devotion to duty and patriotism by sacrificing his life for the country at a young age.

He observed that the supreme sacrifice of Rashid Minhas, Pakistan’s youngest recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, was a shining chapter in the nation’s history that would continue to inspire future generations with the values of courage, determination and loyalty to the homeland, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

President Zardari said the nation would always hold in the highest esteem the sacrifices rendered by its great son, as well as of other martyrs and their families.

Those who sacrificed their lives in defence of the motherland were national heroes and their services and sacrifices would always be remembered and honoured, he added.